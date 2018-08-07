Grand Theft IT? Not quite

The time has come for the sales team at this financial services company to get new top-of-the-line laptops -- and they're being upgraded 80 at a time, reports an IT pilot fish there.

"Late one night, the guy in charge of the upgrade got a call from Security saying that a break-in had occurred," fish says. "They told him that on the security cameras they saw the thieves making off with a lot of laptops.

"The upgrade project manager arrived at the scene to meet the police -- who were very puzzled when he started laughing.

"Turns out the thieves stole 80 decommissioned laptops with no hard drives, while ignoring the 80 new laptops sitting in boxes beside the decommissioned ones."

Got criminal masterminds? Tell Sharky about 'em -- or send me any true tale of IT life -- at sharky@computerworld.com. You can also comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get Sharky's outtakes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.