Throwback Thursday: Pop quiz

This support pilot fish divides users into two groups. "There are those who can help me diagnose a problem, and those who lead me down a rat hole if I believe anything they say," says fish.

"I frequently ask test questions to gauge the type of user they are."

Case in point: a newly hired marketing writer who calls fish to ask about her home PC. She's not supposed to do that, but fish figures he'll try to help with a little triage anyway.

User: "I got a wireless mouse, and now the monitor won't work when I start up my computer."

Fish: "Are the cables plugged firmly into the computer and monitor?"

User: "Yes."

Fish: "Are the power cords plugged into a multiple outlet strip?"

User: "Yes."

Fish: "Are there separate power switches for the computer, monitor..."

User, interrupting: "Yes, yes."

Fish: "...the keyboard and mouse too?"

User: "Yes, yes, yes, yes!"

Fish: "Are the power switches on the multiple outlet strip for the keyboard and mouse turned on?"

User: "Yes!"

Sighs fish, "She failed the test. I told her, 'Well, I'm not quite sure what the problem is. Why don't you try plugging in a standard mouse and call me back tomorrow?'"

Don't wait until tomorrow to send Sharky your true tale of IT life at sharky@computerworld.com. You can also comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get Sharky's outtakes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.