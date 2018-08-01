From Hard Drives to Solid State – In a Flash

Frustrated with slow processing rates, many organizations are looking to switch from hard disk drive (HDD) storage devices to solid-state drive (SSD) technology. But questions of SSD capacity and cost have hampered widespread adoption.

That’s changing as new SSD solutions deliver superior performance and greater total cost of ownership. Long gone are the days when organizations measured affordability in dollars per gigabyte. New metrics, from cooling costs to energy consumption, are highlighting SDD’s status as the better bet over the service life of a hard drive.

Here’s a breakdown of how SSD can provide a superior TOC over a five-year lifespan:

Reduced operating costs: With typically lower power requirements and less heat production than HDDs, SSD can significantly reduce electricity and cooling costs. And because SSD is easy to manage, and less likely to experience a hardware failure, organizations can count on lower labor costs.

Reliability gains:With an average annual failure rate of as little as 0.5 percent (HDDs can be up to six times more likely to fail), SSD delivers a trifecta of financial and operational wins: cost savings from not having to replace a drive; fewer concerns over potential data loss; and less time spent rebuilding the arrays.

Greater longevity: Although still limited compared to hard drives, the latest SSDs offer years of life in the data center – more than long enough to meet three-to-five year replacement lifespans.

Higher performance per drive:SDDs can often deliver superior performance to HDDs in terms of transfer rates, latency, and input/output operations per second. For instance, in the case of applications with heavy input/output requirements, such as virtual desktop infrastructure and server virtualization, multiple low-capacity hard drives are needed for aggregate performance.

However, SSDs can deliver the same performance with fewer drives. Better yet, modern SSDs feature data center firmware and support for deterministic TRIM, Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology (S.M.A.R.T) attributes for drive monitoring.

Lower energy consumption: Unlike HDDs, which spin down when there is no immediate need to access information in a server, SDDs have an idle power consumption mode. This innovative feature is automatically activated when no data is being transferred. As a result, power usage drops to a tenth of normal, significantly reducing energy consumption when data is not being moved.

And because there is no need to wake the drive up when a new request for data is made to the system, there’s no delay in resuming operations.

By consuming less power over time, SSDs can ultimately offer a longer lifespan for data center installations, since they are not always producing energy to constantly keep the technology running.

Performance gains – without the costs

With capacity no longer a sticking point, organizations are recognizing SSD as a high-speed, high-performance, reliable alternative to HDD. But the technology’s real appeal is its total cost of ownership calculation: a more efficient storage system with lower operating costs, a longer life span, and reduced energy consumption that still meets high performance goals.

Find out how you can migrate to SSD technology today and start reaping the rewards.