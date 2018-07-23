5 ways to make Windows 10 act like Windows 7

One of the things I typically spend time doing after holidays and birthdays is helping family members with new PCs, which invariably these days come with Windows 10. I notice one thing in common across all of these little projects: All of the recipients ask me how to make Windows 10 look like the Windows they’re used to — usually Windows 7, or in some cases, Windows 8.1. Things like putting the Start menu back, bringing back functional search, fixing high-DPI display issues, removing Cortana, and so on.

None of these family members really wants to rip and replace Windows 10 with a previous version of the OS, but they want Windows 10 to have the interface to which they are accustomed. “Make it look like it did before!” is a familiar cry in the workplace as well, as more and more enterprises make the move to Windows 10.

In this piece, I’m offering advice on how to do just that: make Windows 10 look like Windows 7 (or Windows 8.1, if you are so inclined). This way, one gets the benefit of Windows 10’s tremendous security improvements and the new features that are indeed beneficial, while removing stumbling blocks to actually using the OS day to day.