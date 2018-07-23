Why Verizon Wireless Go90 failed and what's coming next

Here’s some breaking news for you. Verizon says it will shut down their Go90 offering at the end of July. That’s right. Their attempt to innovate and change the direction of the company and the industry has failed. Let’s take a closer look at why this new service didn’t make it and what Verizon Wireless has coming next for growth going forward.

One main reason for the failure of Go90 is users don’t seem to know anything about it. Think about all the marketing, advertising and PR around this new service. What, you can’t? That’s the point. The average user never heard about Go90 and that’s the kiss of death for any new product or service.

There must be action on the part of the company to inform the marketplace and try to generate a groundswell of growth. With Go90 there was none of that.

It’s like Verizon didn’t understand how to capture the imagination of the marketplace. That lack of understanding is one direct reason Go90 failed. As disappointing as this service turned out to be, it’s not the only dead end the company has experienced.

There are several different slices of the pie when it comes to success. A good quality product is one of them. Something to capture the imagination of the marketplace is another. Successful marketing, advertising and public relations is yet another. If you can’t successfully generate buzz around a new product or service, it’s going to find it difficult to succeed.

Verizon Wireless is a successful follower, not a leader

While Verizon Wireless has a good quality service, they don’t seem to understand how to generate the kind of buzz that’s necessary to lead. That’s always been their problem. That’s why when you think about leaders and followers in the wireless industry, Verizon is a successful follower, but they are not thought of as a leader.

Verizon Wireless has a good quality wireless network. They seem to do a good job marketing that service. However, what other service does Verizon offer and market well? That’s right. You can’t think of another service, and that’s the problem.

AT&T Mobility and T-Mobile are most innovative in wireless

When we think of innovation in wireless, AT&T Mobility and T-Mobile are the two companies that come to mind. AT&T creates the next wave of growth. They acquired DirecTV, created DirecTV NOW, wireless TV, acquired Time Warner and changed the name to WarnerMedia and more. If you look backward, they started the Apple iPhone revolution a decade ago as the only provider for several years.

T-Mobile US was the smallest and weakest player in the wireless space until they got a new CEO and changed their marketing. Today, T-Mobile is a rapidly growing wireless carrier mainly because of their marketing, advertising and PR.

Will Verizon new CEO Hans Vestberg shake things up?

Verizon is changing CEO’s this year. That means now is a new chance to shake things up. The big question I have is will Vestberg lead the company into a new world of marketing, or will he take the same, quieter path?

What the company needs is to make some noise. The wireless world is changing. There are fewer and larger competitors in wireless. Plus, there are challengers from cable television like Comcast Xfinity Mobile, Charter Spectrum Mobile and Altice Mobile, which could shake things up.

Plus, we have seen companies like Facebook and Amazon try wireless. I think they still have an interest. Plus, there are countless other companies and industries that can partner with wireless the same way we see cable TV doing.

That means competition in the next decade will ratchet up. Is Verizon Wireless ready? That’s the big question.

New wireless competitors like Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Altice Mobile

Bottom line, with wireless changing, traditional wireless carriers must innovate, and they must capture the imagination of the marketplace if they want to continue to grow.

If that’s the case, what can we expect next from Verizon? That’s the big question and we will just have to wait and see what Hans Vestberg brings to the table and if it helps. I hope so. Stay tuned.

