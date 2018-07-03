...And never come back!

Database programmer retires at this family-owned company that's on the conservative side, and he goes out with a bang, says a pilot fish on the scene.

"At his retirement party, he told a couple of hilariously bawdy road-trip tales that made the plant manager turn red with rage," fish says.

"They didn't allow future retirees to speak after that.

"But it turns out Mr. Bad Boy had a talent that no other local consultants had. The plant had to bring him back to help transition his automated update routines to a new system.

"But the cheesed-off plant manager had barred him from ever entering the plant again.

"Solution? Database expert was given a workstation in the transportation building on the plant grounds.

"Rumor has it that when he learned of the arrangement, he added a little to his hourly rates in honor of his restricted work environment."

Keep Sharky working by sending me your true tale of IT life at sharky@computerworld.com. You can also comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get Sharky's outtakes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.