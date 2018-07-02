How AI will change enterprise mobility

Your smartphone is about to get smarter, thanks to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). And that has huge implications for enterprise support for mobility.

Enterprise mobility has long promised to allow workers to be productive wherever they are, to speed up business processes and to improve accuracy and efficiency by putting the most up-to-date data in the hands of workers in the field, says Kevin Burden, vice president of mobility research and data strategy at 451 Research. The addition of AI will help deliver on those promises, he says.

The ways it will do that are multifaceted, with the effects seen in the areas of device management, user experience, security, applications and the very devices themselves. At the same time, new concerns about privacy are sure to arise as AI and ML become ever more efficient at gathering data points.

“AI is going to mean new applications and even possibly new device types, primarily because AI will alter and improve the business logic within apps,” Burden says. Applications will be able to take advantage of advanced user interfaces with speech and visual gesture recognition.

“One element of enterprise mobility that will clearly benefit from AI is the organizational challenges that were created by having a disparate and mobile workforce,” Burden says. Application providers will apply ML to user activity streams, giving organizations insight into how end users spend their time, he says. As patterns of behavior are identified, organizations will be able to improve processes and the user experience.

Easier authentication is one example. Pattern recognition is an AI strength. Because AI can gather huge amounts of such data and recognize anomalies with ease, it can make authentication much more transparent for users, says Chris Silva, research vice president for enterprise mobile strategy at Gartner.