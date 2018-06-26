This contract programmer pilot fish frequently gets urgent requests from IT shops that farm out software projects to his company -- and by now he's pretty sure he knows just what that means.

"We get these 'urgent' requests from the software developers all the time," says fish. "I think the 'urgent' part is their deadline, not the business-side customer's.

"The actual users can be really slow about getting around to using the software sometimes, especially if it changes what they see on their computer.

[ To comment on this story, visit Computerworld's Facebook page. ]

"We had one customer whose client-server application was being moved to the web. They killed four different rewrites of the application from three different contractors, simply because it involved change for the users.

"That wasn't the advertised reason, of course. But we all knew what was going on."

Sharky urgently needs your true tale of IT life -- really! So send me your story at sharky@computerworld.com. You'll score a sharp Shark shirt if I use it. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get Sharky's outtakes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.