Well, one of the problems anyway

Help desk pilot fish takes a support call form a user whose opening statement lays out the problem simply: "I can't get to the site."

Fish: Which site? We have lots. Internal? External? HR? Training? Search? Time keeping? Developer? Security? Executive team? Employee support? Customer support?

Caller: "Ours."

Fish: I need more information.

Caller: "The website."

Fish (getting annoyed): Not helpful...

Caller: "The main one."

Fish: Still not helpful.

Caller: "The one we log into."

Fish: STILL NOT HELPFUL...

