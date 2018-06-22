Big Win10 1709 patch reinforces twice-a-month patching pace but, oddly, nothing new for 1803

Microsoft’s Windows 10 patching pace is so fast at this point that one Patch Tuesday doesn’t cover all the bases. Instead, we’re seeing one massive Cumulative Update on Patch Tuesday, and a second — typically large — grab bag of patches later in the month.

You have to wonder what’s happening, though, when Microsoft can deliver its second bundle of patches for 1709, 1703 and 1607 before the second patch for the latest version, 1803, sees light of day.

The Win10 patches

KB 4284822 for Win10 1709

KB 4284830 for Win10 1703

KB 4284833 for Win10 1607

The Monthly Rollup Previews

KB 4284842 — the Win7 Monthly Rollup preview — doesn’t seem to have much. Just like the other Win7 patches this month, it inherits this bug:

There is an issue with Windows and a third-party software that is related to a missing file (oem<number>.inf). Because of this issue, after you apply this update, the network interface controller will stop working.

And of course there’s no mention of which third-party software.

KB 4284863 — the Win8.1 Monthly Rollup preview — is a tad longer but, again, doesn’t seem to cover much.

The .Net Previews

KB 4291493 for .Net Framework 3.5.1, 4.5.2, 4.6, 4.6.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, and 4.7.1 for Windows 7 SP1 and Server 2008 R2 SP1

KB 4291495 for .Net Framework 3.5, 4.5.2, 4.6, 4.6.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, and 4.7.1 for Windows Server 2012.

KB 4291497 for .Net Framework 3.5, 4.5.2, 4.6, 4.6.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, and 4.7.1 for Windows 8.1, Windows RT 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2

Of course, I don’t recommend that you install any of them yet.

Let us know if you hit any problems on the AskWoody Lounge.