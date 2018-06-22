The macOS 10.14 Mojave new screenshot tools guide

Apple’s macOS Mojave introduces some brand-new screenshot capture features. What are they? How do you use them? That’s what we explain here.

Introducing Mojave

Set to ship in fall, if you are one of Apple’s Public Beta testers you will be able to take a look at Mojave for yourself quite soon.

Apple’s latest iteration of macOS includes several enhancements, including Dark Mode, desktop management and Finder improvements, Quick Look, security and privacy improvements and more.

It also includes improved tools for taking, sending and saving screenshots and screen recordings, which we’re looking at today.

Taking a screenshot

Apple has introduced some new controls for capturing screenshots on your Mac, but all the keyboard commands you are used to using when you grab an image continue to work.

As described in full here, these include:

⌘+⇧+3: Capture entire screen and save as a file.

⌘+⇧+4: Capture dragged area and save as a file.

⌘+⇧+4 then Space: Capture a window, menu, desktop icon, or the menu bar and save as a file.

Mojave adds a brand-new screen capture shortcut: ⌘+⇧+5: You’ll need to get to know this command as it’s the one you use to access Mojave’s new screenshot tools. This invokes the crosshair pointer that you use to select portions of the screen, and also summons a brand-new menu.

What’s on the menu?

The new menu provides a range of tools. From left to right, you see:

X : This closes the menu

: This closes the menu A screen icon : Tap this to capture the entire screen

: Tap this to capture the entire screen A window icon : Click this to capture a window on your screen

: Click this to capture a window on your screen A dotted box outline : This tool lets you capture a selection of the screen

: This tool lets you capture a selection of the screen A screen icon with a dot : This lets you record video of the entire screen – it’s a feature you used to get in QuickTime.

: This lets you record video of the entire screen – it’s a feature you used to get in QuickTime. A dotted screen icon with a dot : This lets you record video of a selection of the screen. You’ll probably see me using this in tips

: This lets you record video of a selection of the screen. You’ll probably see me using this in tips Options: This is an important item. Select this to decide where you want to save your new image to (Desktop Documents, Clipboard, Mail, Messages, Preview); or to set a timer (None, 5- or 10-seconds). You can also choose to show or not show the mouse cursor in the image you capture.

Using the new menu

The most typical workflow when using these new tools follows:

Tap ⌘+⇧+5

Press Options to choose where to save the image, set a time or control cursor visibility

Now tap one of the image capture options – do you want to capture the whole screen, a window, a video or a selected portion of the screen?

Finally, you can edit the image preview (see below).

How to edit the image preview

Screengrabs act a little differently when you capture them.

The new behaviour will be familiar to anyone who uses an iPad or iPhone as when you take an image a small preview of that snap will appear in a small window at the lower right of the desktop.

If you ignore the image it will be automatically saved to the most recent place you saved a screenshot to, which means you can easily gather images to that location.

You can automatically save an image by swiping the preview to the right, or select the preview and drag-&-drop it into a document. Alternatively, you can tap the image to open it in a preview mode.

What you can do with Markup

Click the small preview window and it will expand. In the subsequent view you can access all the Markup tools you usually find in Apple’s Preview app. These include editing, object placing and selection, text entry, signature, annotation, editing and cropping tools. You can also use the Share pane to share the image with other apps and people.

