The best travel apps for Android

Traveling can be a massive hassle, with plenty of room for inconvenience and error. But while there's not much you can do about the late departures, the surly gate attendants, or the smelly fellas somehow always seated right next to you, there are ways you can make your next business trip a little less unpleasant — all thanks to that handy little gadget in your pocket.

Android's travel app selection has really taken off over the past few years, and the Google Play Store now boasts an impressive array of genuinely useful titles for the traveling professional. After putting numerous standout candidates to the test, these are the apps I'd recommend stowing on your smartphone and keeping at arm's reach whenever your work next has you hitting the road or flying the (allegedly) friendly skies.

(All apps are free unless otherwise specified.)

Planning and preparing

Organize your packing process

PackPoint is a travel organization genie. You simply tell it where you're going, when, and what you'll be doing — and the app generates a detailed checklist of suggested items for your suitcase.

You can add your own items to the list, as needed, and then use it as a guide to make sure you remember everything, every time.

JR Raphael/IDG PackPoint takes some of the pain out of packing for a trip.

PackPoint is free, with an optional one-time $3 upgrade that removes ads and gives you the ability to create your own custom packing templates. The paid version of the app also integrates with TripIt (more on that in a moment), which means it can import your travel plans automatically and create packing lists before you even ask.

Prepare for local navigation

Yeah, yeah, I know: You're well aware of Google Maps. But what you might not realize — or maybe have just forgotten — is that with a teensy bit of planning, you can download all the data you need for a trip directly into Maps in advance. That way, you can navigate to your heart's content, even in areas without strong mobile data signals, and you can avoid burning through mobile data unnecessarily on the road.

Here's the trick: While you're still in the comfort of your home or office, open up Maps on your phone and search for the city you'll be visiting. Tap the city's name within the search interface, then tap its name a second time when it appears in a box at the bottom of the screen.

At that point, you should be taken to a full-screen info page about the city — and within a row of circular icons, you should see one icon with a downward-facing arrow and the word "Download" beneath it. Tap that, then tap "Download" on the confirmation screen that appears. Once the download finishes, you'll be able to access maps and directions within your destination without the need for an active connection.

Repeat as needed for any additional places on your agenda, then rest easy knowing your navigational guide will be there and waiting — no matter what sort of conditions you encounter.

Map out your downtime

If you're lucky enough to have a business trip with some built-in downtime — even just an hour or two in the evening — don't waste a precious second searching around and trying to figure out what to do. Instead, download the Guides by Lonely Planet app and get a head start on finding desirable destinations to explore.

Lonely Planet has tons of useful info about places all over the world, with content broken out into sections like See, Eat, Sleep, Shop, Drink, and Play. You'll also find selections of "must-see" attractions for cities, along with suggested tours and curated collections — which include multiple-stop suggestions under themes like contemporary art, architecture, history, and outdoor action in addition to a variety of city-specific subjects. Once you select something you're interested in, you'll find all sorts of details about its location and pricing. You'll even be given quick links to make reservations or buy tickets, if applicable.

JR Raphael/IDG Lonely Planet is a lovely way to explore what's around you, wherever you might be.

It's true that Google Maps does offer up some of this same sort of info, but Lonely Planet relies on its widely recognized travel experts to visit every included city and carefully review the possibilities — and that, suffice it to say, results in a much more polished and thorough sort of guide than what you'll get from Google's algorithm-driven recommendations and random user reviews. The app's interface also makes it easy and fun to explore different places and find what appeals to you.

Flying

Manage your air travel

TripIt is an all-around air travel management companion, and it'll make your life easier in some meaningful ways — especially if you do a fair amount of flying.

At its core, TripIt allows you to forward flight itineraries and other travel-related emails to a special address — or, if you want, to grant it direct access to your inbox so it can find and process such emails on its own — and it then extracts all the relevant details and organizes them into clean and easy-to-follow master itineraries.

Where TripIt really shines, though, is with its optional $49-a-year TripIt Pro service (which you can try out via a free 30-day trial). That service gives you real-time flight updates all throughout your trip — often beating notifications by airlines' own apps, in my experience, as well as updates to the monitors in the terminal.

JR Raphael/IDG Once you travel with TripIt — and specifically its TripIt Pro service — you won't want to fly without it.

Beyond that, TripIt Pro makes it dead simple to find alternate flights at any point in your adventure. If a connection is canceled or delayed, all it takes is a couple of taps to see what other flights are available — even down to the specific open seats — on your current airline or on another. On a recent trip I made to Boston, that helped me stay a step ahead of the gate agent when a late departure put my connecting flight in jeopardy.

TripIt Pro comes with a few other perks, too, such as a four-month free trial of the CLEAR expedited airport access program and then a $20 discount on that service's ongoing annual fee. But the notifications and alternate flight finder are what really make the app invaluable. And while services like App in the Air offer similar sorts of features, no other app has been as consistently helpful, reliable, and easy to use as TripIt in my real-world travel testing. It's the gold standard of travel organization and a must-have for any frequent flier or business traveler.

Find the best flights

Forget all the clunky, upsell-infested flight-finding services and instead, open up your Chrome Android browser and navigate to Google Flights. All right — so technically, it isn't an Android app, but Google's flight-searching system makes it super-easy to find and book flights across all airlines. You can save or share potential itineraries, monitor flights and get notified by email as soon as a specific fare goes up or down, and then buy your tickets directly with whatever airline (or airlines) you choose.

Pro tip: If you want to make the app easier to access, tap Chrome's three-dot menu icon while viewing the website and select "Add to home screen." That'll give you a more traditional mobile-app-like icon that can then pull up the tool with a single tap.

One other utility that might be worth keeping handy is Hopper — but there's a very specific purpose and also an important asterisk involved. Hopper watches flight prices over long periods of time in order to track trends and show you how fares are likely to fluctuate based on when you fly and when you make your purchase. If you're booking your own travel and either footing the bill yourself or trying to stay within a limited company budget, that knowledge can be incredibly helpful to have.

JR Raphael/IDG Hopper's airfare-tracking system can give you valuable flight price knowledge.

But Hopper's ultimate goal is to get you to book your tickets through its service, and that doesn't necessarily seem like the most advisable thing to do. User reviews on the Play Store mention difficulty changing itineraries once they're booked with Hopper and challenges getting through to the company's customer service.

So what I'd suggest is treating Hopper as a resource and not a ticket-purchasing portal: Use it to research optimal travel dates and purchasing windows, if you need to, and then take the info it gives you and plug it directly into either Google Flights or the appropriate airline's website to buy the tickets directly from the source — and without the potentially problematic middleman.

Speed up your border entry

If you're traveling internationally — and have a valid passport from the U.S. or Canada — the Mobile Passport app can save you precious time when you enter the U.S. by allowing you to submit your passport info and customs declaration form through the app upon landing and then skip the regular line on your way through border patrol.

Despite its name, the app does not replace your passport; you still need to carry that with you. And not to worry: It's authorized by the U.S. Customs and Border Protections agency and totally legit.

Driving

Track your mileage

If you drive your own car for business, Microsoft's MileIQ makes it easy as can be to keep track of all your mileage for later reimbursement. Once you set up the app on your phone and activate its "Drive Detection" feature, you don't have to do a thing: It'll automatically detect when you're driving and then log all your miles in the background. It even uses current IRS-mandated reimbursement rates to calculate what you're owed.

The app has some interesting advanced options, too, such as the ability to set specific work hours and then ignore any drives that occur outside of those times.

MileIQ is free to use for up to 40 drives per month. For unlimited access, you'll have to pony up $6 a month or $60 for a full year of service.

Pay less for gas

Why pay top dollar for top-offs when you can drive an extra minute from the highway and save yourself (or your company) some money? GasBuddy makes it easy as can be to find fuel that won't break the bank: You just open the app up, tap the option to find gas near you, and then either look through a list of nearby gas stations and how much they're currently charging or switch to a map view to see prices plotted out around your present location.

JR Raphael/IDG GasBuddy relies on user reports to provide up-to-date info on gas prices in your area.

GasBuddy has a bunch of other features you probably won't want to mess with, but the app's price searching ability is worth every penny (particularly since the app is free and thus costs you precisely zero pennies to use).

At your destination

Track your travel expenses

When it comes to more general expense-tracking, Expensify is the app to have in your arsenal. Expensify lets you simply take photos of receipts with your phone — or forward invoices and receipts via email — and it then extracts the relevant details and organizes them into reports. The app is available on the web as well, and it offers direct-export integrations with QuickBooks, Xero, and other accounting services.

JR Raphael/IDG Snap a photo of a receipt — or forward it in via email — and then forget about it with Expensify.

Expensify costs $5 per user per month for individuals or teams and also has corporate- and enterprise-level plans available. You can try the app out with a free plan, too, though that limits you to just five imports per month and lacks many of the service's advanced expense reporting and integration features.

Find a place to stay on short notice

The next time you find yourself unexpectedly stuck somewhere — be it due to a cancelled flight or a road trip gone awry — don't panic. Instead, snag the free and easy to use HotelTonight app. HotelTonight searches around your current location to find hotels with open and available rooms, but that's not all: It also scores you legitimate savings on the rates, by way of an apparent deal wherein hotels let the service sell rooms at a discount in order to fill last-minute vacancies. I spot-checked a handful of the app's recommendations, and the savings were absolutely real.

JR Raphael/IDG HotelTonight provides an easy way to find last-minute rooms at discounted rates.

HotelTonight has handy details and ratings for all the hotels it recommends. And once you find something suitable, all it takes is a few taps within the app to book your room and be ready to roll.

Find Wi-Fi anywhere

Why waste money on mobile data when Wi-Fi is all around you and waiting for the taking? Just open WiFi Map to see an interactive map showing available Wi-Fi networks in your area (or any other area you want to search). The app lists out speed information and even provides user-submitted passwords to secured public networks in some instances.