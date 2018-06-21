How Apple plans to tweak device management this year

Though it didn't make the WWDC keynote, Apple did get unveil some changes to the device management features used by business and schools for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and even Apple TVs. Those tweaks and updates were discussed at a developer session that took place earlier this month, and they highlight areas IT admins should be focusing on now before the arrival of iOS 12 and macOS Mojave this fall.

Apple Business Manager arrives

One fairly new option that's already available in this area is the Apple Business Manager, which was unveiled in the spring and went live to U.S. customers earlier this month. (It will roll out internationally in the coming months.)

[ Further reading: How iOS 11 makes mobile management easier ]

Apple Business Manager builds on Apple's existing systems for mass activation, configuration and deployment of Apple devices. The solution makes it possible - even easy - to enroll and configure Macs, iOS devices and Apple TVs automatically without IT departments ever needing to touch the devices. The two existing systems that underlie Apple Business Manager are Apple's Device Enrollment Program (DEP) and its Volume Purchase Program (VPP), including the Managed Distribution options for app deployment.

Two things Apple Business Manager doesn't do