Which iPhones, iPads support Apple's iOS 13 and iPadOS?

When it unveiled iOS 13 and iPadOS last month, Apple had bad news for those relying on iPhones that debuted in 2013 and 2014 and brushed off customers with an iPad Mini from the same years or a 2013 original iPad Air.

According to Apple, iOS 13 - likely shot out of Cupertino in September - will be supported on these devices:

iPhone XS, XS Max, XR (2018)

iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus (2017)

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus (2016)

iPhone 6S and 6S Plus (2015)

iPhone SE (2016)

iPod Touch, 7th generation (2019)

[iOS 13 will also be pre-installed on the new iPhone(s) Apple introduces this fall.]

This year's list is similar to, but not identical to the one Apple issued for iOS 12 in 2018. Several models were cut from 13's line-up, specifically:

iPhone 5S (2013)

iPhone 6 and 6 Plus (2014)

iPod touch, 6th generation (2015)

At times, Apple has held the iOS support line for a year - it did just that in 2018, when the list was identical to 2017's. But more often, the company strikes the oldest devices, belatedly acknowledging what many users had concluded earlier: that the hardware couldn't execute the new OS and/or run recent apps without shifting into tortoise mode.

This year's cull was much like 2017's, when that fall's iOS 11 declined to run on the then-aged iPhone 5 (2012), iPhone 5C (2013) and 4th generation iPad (2012).

iPadOS dismisses a few tablets

The new spin-off from iOS that Apple's billed as "[built on] the same foundation as iOS, adding powerful new capabilities and intuitive features specific to the large display and versatility of iPad," has its own list of supported tablets, separated from the once-master line-up of all mobile devices.

iPadOS will be supported on:

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2015-2018)

11-inch iPad Pro (2018)

10.5-inch iPad Pro (2017)

9.7-inch iPad Pro (2016)

iPad, 5th and 6th generations (2017-2018)

iPad mini, 5th generation (2019)

iPad mini 4 (2015)

iPad Air, 3rd generation (2019)

iPad Air 2 (2014)

As on the iOS-iPhone side of Apple, this year's iPadOS-iPad platform had a few no-shows that were on the 2018 list, although the latter retained 2015's devices. These models have been winnowed:

iPad Mini 2 and Mini 3 (2013-2014)

iPad Air (original, 2013)

Apple also listed the Mac models that will run the upcoming macOS 10.15, aka Catalina, when it delivers that upgrade. For its personal computer line, Apple will retain the prior year's models on the new version's support list.

iOS 13 and iPadOS will be offered as a free over-the-air upgrade when they launch this fall.