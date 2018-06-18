Wait, how can you be unclear on the concept of HEAT?

Consultant pilot fish is called in to deal with this company's newly installed WAN network equipment. The problem: It's overheating in a big way.

But the reason turns out to be no big mystery after all. "The client had an old available computer room with a raised floor," says fish. "But it was quite dirty underfloor, and no cyber-cleaning was considered.

"The new nationwide network equipment and racks were installed. But to negate the problem of the cabinet's top-mounted rack fans dragging crud up from under the floor, it was decided to reverse the top-mounted fans to push the air down into the rack equipment.

"Wonder why there were massive heating problems?

"Not sure if the network equipment vendor knew about this while big modifications were made..."

Sharky will give your true tale of IT life a warm welcome. So send me your story at sharky@computerworld.com. You'll score a sharp Shark shirt if I use it. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get Sharky's outtakes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.