Good thing they didn't do any programming, huh?

IT pilot fish is part of a team working under a contract where there's a very specific stipulation: These contractors can't write code -- that's the job of a different contractor.

"But we were allowed to do prototyping," says fish.

"So we developed a prototype for functionality the customer needed, using SQL Anywhere as a front end to an Oracle database.

"The customer used our prototype for about four years while their developer contractor worked on the 'real system.'"

