Rigged demo, defined

This hospital's IT department lets employees spend time with people in other groups to get a better idea of how the rest of the department operates, according to a desktop support pilot fish there.

"The idea was that people who were curious about what we did were allowed to shadow us for a day," says fish.

"My boss selected me to be the shadowee for some reason. I decided that I'd make sure all of IT knew how Desktop Support ran everywhere.

"For the days when I was being shadowed, I picked out a lot of support tickets that required site visits but would be easy to explain and quick to do.

"I closed something like 15 tickets on those days. And the people shadowing me were all, 'Wow, you guys work hard...'"

