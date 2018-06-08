WWDC: What's in iOS 12 and macOS 'Mojave' for IT?

Apple users got their first peek at iOS 12, macOS Mojave and watchOS 5 on Monday at the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, with Apple highlighting the features and functions that will be included when the platforms are updated this fall. The target audience, naturally, is developers.

But many of the changes highlighted this week will affect business users and the IT departments that support them. Here's a look at some of the issues IT should have on the radar.

Apple

Automatic system updates - thankfully, just an option

One of the changes in iOS 12 that wasn't specifically called out by Apple is a change to how devices process system updates. Traditionally, users have been the ones to initiate the install process, though devices might download an update when available to save users time. In iOS 12, this behavior may change with an option allowing devices to install system updates automatically.

