News Analysis

Mingis on Tech: What we like, what was 'meh' about WWDC

Apple this week rolled out a plethora of software updates, tweaks and new features for iOS 12, macOS 'Mojave,' watchOS 5 and tvOS. Here's a look at what's coming, what we liked and what we didn't.

IT Insights
Mingis on Tech: WWDC recap
More for you to like:
program dirty 2018.04.23 13.12.00.00 10 35 00.still001
Mingis on Tech: For Android phones, a 'notch' too far? Mingis on Tech: For Android...
sequence 01.00 00 01 44.still001
Mingis on Tech: Why buy a pricey iMac Pro? Mingis on Tech: Why buy a pricey...
Ken Mingis talks iPhone 10
Mingis on Tech: Is Apple's iPhone X the best phone for business? Mingis on Tech: Is Apple's iPhone... (32:03)
android smackdown
Mingis on Tech: Android vs. iOS – How they stack up Mingis on Tech: Android vs. iOS –...
apple iphone 8 and 8 plus 16x9 a
Mingis on Tech: For the new iPhones, 'X' marks the spot Mingis on Tech: For the new...
Mingis on Tech - Drones
Mingis on Tech: Energy microgrids, what's up with Apple TV -- and drones! Mingis on Tech: Energy microgrids,... (32:52)
At its annual developers conference, Apple rolled out a plethora of software updates, tweaks and new features for iOS 12, macOS 'Mojave,' watchOS 5 and tvOS. Here's a look at what's coming.
Mingis on Tech: WWDC recap
Podcast
More like this

So, which is it? Dark Mode in macOS Mojave? More organized notifications in iOS 12? Privacy improvements in Safari? Or perhaps some of the new fitness and health features coming in watchOS 5?

ios12 logo Apple

In the aftermath of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference keynote, our trio of Apple experts – Macworld's Michael Simon, freelancer Michael DeAgonia and Computerworld Executive Editor Ken Mingis – had a tough time deciding which of the various changes were the big news.

As DeAgonia puts it, everything this year felt so..., iterative. (Not that there's anything wrong with that.)

There were no hardware announcements at this year's event, though pre-keynote speculation had pretty much ruled that out anyway, as Simon noted. So the focus was squarely on the kinds of things Apple developers need to know as they craft apps for the updated versions of the company's mobile, desktop, wearable and TV operating systems.

(For the record, Computerworld's Jonny Evans had a pretty solid rundown of what to expect in iOS 12 – a month ago.)

With public betas expected this summer, iOS 12 and macOS Mojave are due to arrive in the fall; that's also when the updates to tvOS and watchOS 5 should roll out. And, there will be new hardware later this year; it turns out that all three of our Mac-heads are eagerly anticipating the larger iPhone X successor.

For an audio-only version – in addition to the SoundCloud link above – you can find us on iTunes or Pocket Casts, where you can download each episode and listen at your leisure.

Happy listening, and please, send feedback or suggestions for future topics to us. We'd love to hear from you.

Related:

Ken Mingis is Executive Editor at Computerworld.

How to handle Windows 10 updates
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon