Mingis on Tech: What we like, what was 'meh' about WWDC

So, which is it? Dark Mode in macOS Mojave? More organized notifications in iOS 12? Privacy improvements in Safari? Or perhaps some of the new fitness and health features coming in watchOS 5?

Apple

In the aftermath of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference keynote, our trio of Apple experts – Macworld's Michael Simon, freelancer Michael DeAgonia and Computerworld Executive Editor Ken Mingis – had a tough time deciding which of the various changes were the big news.

As DeAgonia puts it, everything this year felt so..., iterative. (Not that there's anything wrong with that.)

There were no hardware announcements at this year's event, though pre-keynote speculation had pretty much ruled that out anyway, as Simon noted. So the focus was squarely on the kinds of things Apple developers need to know as they craft apps for the updated versions of the company's mobile, desktop, wearable and TV operating systems.

(For the record, Computerworld's Jonny Evans had a pretty solid rundown of what to expect in iOS 12 – a month ago.)

With public betas expected this summer, iOS 12 and macOS Mojave are due to arrive in the fall; that's also when the updates to tvOS and watchOS 5 should roll out. And, there will be new hardware later this year; it turns out that all three of our Mac-heads are eagerly anticipating the larger iPhone X successor.

Happy listening, and please, send feedback or suggestions for future topics to us. We'd love to hear from you.