Throwback Thursday: It seemed like the thing to do at the time

Database admin pilot fish is on call and sleeping soundly when his beeper goes off at 1 a.m.

But it's not an alert from monitoring software or from the trouble center. The phone number on the pager is one fish doesn't recognize.

He calls the number. It's a user who tells him that a job on the server is stuck, and he's not getting new rows into a table.

Bleary-eyed fish logs on and checks. Sure enough, the job has a problem. A single mouse click restarts the job, and it's working again.

But fish also notices in the log that the job has been stuck since 10:30 a.m. -- two days before.

"Yeah, it's been annoying," user explains when fish asks about it. "The stuck job has been paging me to tell me there's a problem every 15 minutes."

Every 15 minutes for two straight days? fish asks, now fully awake.

"No," says user, "Late yesterday, I turned my pager off so it wouldn't bother me."

Then why are you now beeping me at 1 in the morning? says fish.

User: "Well, it didn't really seem important to me until now."

Awake at 1 a.m.? Use the time productively by sending Sharky your true tale of IT life at sharky@computerworld.com. You'll score a sharp Shark shirt if I use it. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get Sharky's outtakes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.