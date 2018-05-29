Mingis on Tech: Blockchain tackles...carbon credits?

It's been rolled our for global supply chains. And for tracking food origins. As a way to streamline real estate deals. And even as a way of protecting personal identities.

Now, blockchain is being touted as an efficient way for companies to securely keep track of carbon credits they use.

Yes, carbon credits.

[ Further reading: 5 ways blockchain is the new collaboration tool ]

As Computerworld senior writer Lucas Mearian explains to Executive Editor Ken Mingis, IBM is now working with Veridium Labs on the project. (IBM has been at the forefront of several early blockchain pilot projects, including its early collaboration with global shipping company Maersk.)

Veridium has developed a way to effectively tokenize carbon credits, allowing them to be bought, sold and transferred – much like any other commodity. That goal is to create a public, permissioned blockchain that lets companies trade carbon offsets in real-time.

The IBM-Viridium effort is aimed at companies; a similar effort is under way by ice cream chain Ben & Jerry's, according to Forbes. That particular project envisions carbon credits as microtransactions that can be associated with ice cream sales – with a portion of the money from sales being used for efforts to slow climate change.

The underlying technology for the Ben & Jerry's project, like the one involving Viridium Labs, is IBM's Stellar blockchain.

For an audio-only version of this episode, click play (or catch up on all earlier episodes) below. Or you can find us on iTunes or Pocket Casts, where you can download each episode and listen at your leisure.

Happy listening, and please, send feedback or suggestions for future topics to us. We'd love to hear from you.