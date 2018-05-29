News Analysis

Mingis on Tech: Blockchain tackles...carbon credits?

With the distributed ledger technology showing up in a variety of industries, it's no surprise that it's now being eyed as a way for keeping track of carbon credits.

Executive Editor, Computerworld |

IT Insights
Mingis on Tech: Using blockchain to track carbon credits
More for you to like:
program dirty 2018.05.08 13.24.34.00 15 19 43.still001
Mingis on Tech: Reflections on RSA 2018 Mingis on Tech: Reflections on RSA...
sequence 01.00 00 06 24.still001
Mingis on Tech: What's up with wireless charging? Mingis on Tech: What's up with...
sequence 01.00 00 19 22.still001
Mingis on Tech: Apple's latest iOS healthcare push Mingis on Tech: Apple's latest iOS... (15:34)
program dirty 2018.01.23 12.03.01.00 00 36 44.still001
Mingis on Tech: 2018 – the year blockchain breaks out Mingis on Tech: 2018 – the year... (17:12)
mingis on tech blockchain
Mingis on Tech: The building blocks of ... blockchain Mingis on Tech: The building...
Mingis_on_tech
Mingis on Tech: Microsoft pulls the plug on GigJam Mingis on Tech: Microsoft pulls... (9:58)
With the distributed ledger technology showing up in everything from global shipping to cloud storage and real estate transactions, it's no surprise that it's now seen as away to help companies trade and sell carbon credits.
Mingis on Tech: Using blockchain to track carbon credits
More like this

It's been rolled our for global supply chains. And for tracking food origins. As a way to streamline real estate deals. And even as a way of protecting personal identities.

Now, blockchain is being touted as an efficient way for companies to securely keep track of carbon credits they use.

Yes, carbon credits.

As Computerworld senior writer Lucas Mearian explains to Executive Editor Ken Mingis, IBM is now working with Veridium Labs on the project. (IBM has been at the forefront of several early blockchain pilot projects, including its early collaboration with global shipping company Maersk.)

Veridium has developed a way to effectively tokenize carbon credits, allowing them to be bought, sold and transferred – much like any other commodity. That goal is to create a public, permissioned blockchain that lets companies trade carbon offsets in real-time.

The IBM-Viridium effort is aimed at companies; a similar effort is under way by ice cream chain Ben & Jerry's, according to Forbes. That particular project envisions  carbon credits as microtransactions that can be associated with ice cream sales – with a portion of the money from sales being used for efforts to slow climate change.

The underlying technology for the Ben & Jerry's project, like the one involving Viridium Labs, is IBM's Stellar blockchain.

For an audio-only version of this episode, click play (or catch up on all earlier episodes) below. Or you can find us on iTunes or Pocket Casts, where you can download each episode and listen at your leisure.

Happy listening, and please, send feedback or suggestions for future topics to us. We'd love to hear from you.

Related:

Ken Mingis is Executive Editor at Computerworld.

How to handle Windows 10 updates
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon