Why finding blockchain talent is hard, and what to do about it

Blockchain is one of the hottest tech trends in the world today. But finding the right talent with the prerequisite skills needed for mastering new tools and blockchain technology is a difficult task.

So what kind of skills should companies be looking for and how they can find the right talent?

Demand for blockchain talent is high

There’s no shortage of activity around blockchains and distributed ledger technology. In an IDG Connect survey of 516 European IT professionals across multiple industries including finance, health, and retail, 38% said blockchain would have an "extremely big effect" on them as a professional. Other studies suggest areas such as supply chain management and energy expect blockchain-like technologies to have a major impact on their operations.