Well, he was half-right -- it WAS plugged in...

Flashback to the late 1980s, when this IT pilot fish working for a large city's Board of Education gets a call about a green-screen terminal that has stopped working.

"Over the phone, all indications told me there was no power going to the terminal," says fish. "There wasn't even the 60-cycle hum you hear when the transformer is energized.

"But the caller confirmed that it was plugged in and there was power to the outlet.

"Off I went to visit the caller several blocks away.

"It was plugged in, all right -- to an extension cord. And the extension cord was not plugged into an outlet..."

