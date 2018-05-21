IT pilot fish at a maritime support company gets a call from a field employee whose laptop has been running slowly for some reason.

"After an attempt by the help desk to clean it off and speed it up, the employee called again," fish says. "He was asking to have a newer laptop that he had found at the project site reassigned to him.

"The machine had been left by a project engineer who had moved on to another project. Supposedly it had water damage, but seemed to be working. Oddly, it had never been returned to us, and just left at the project.

"It took a little research, but we found that the project engineer had been sent a replacement laptop, and hadn't been asked to return the brand new 'water damaged' one.

"Why not? Because she reported that it had 'gone overboard.' We presumed it was sleeping with the fishes."

