Patch update: Monthly Rollup previews arrive for Win7, 8.1, along with updates for Win10 1607, 1703

We just got a smattering of patches that seem to be in the "Oh yeah, we forgot" bucket. Windows 7 and 8.1 received Previews (which you should never install, of course). Win10 1607 (out of support for Home and Pro on April 10) and 1703 got the usual laundry list of minor fixes.

I bet Win10 1709 and 1803 updates will be out soon.

Here's the roundup:

KB 4103713 - Win7 Monthly Rollup preview. Doesn't solve the network driver uninstallation bug, but does add a new "SMB1 access auditing on Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1." You have to turn on the auditing with a registry change.

KB 4103724 - Win8.1 Monthly Rollup preview. Little stuff.

KB 4103722 - Win10 1703 Cumulative Update, build 15063.1112. Long list of fixes.

KB 4103727 - Win10 1607 Cumulative Update, build 14393.2273. Another long list of fixes, none of which stand out.

Of course, you should never install anything marked "Preview." And I continue to hold off on the recommendation to apply this month's patches for Win10 1703.

Let's see what the 1709 and 1803 cumulative updates will bring.

