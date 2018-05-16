FAQ: How Edge's Application Guard and isolated browsing work

Microsoft two weeks ago quietly added a security feature to Windows 10 Pro that initially was available only in the operating system's most expensive edition.

Dubbed Windows Defender Application Guard (WDAG) - and linked to Windows 10's default browser, Edge - the anti-malware, anti-exploit technology was designed to make the Web a safer place for employees, an important goal in times when ransomware runs rampant and hackers pinch customer or worker credentials, or personal information, with near impunity.

"Now, like Windows 10 Enterprise users, Windows 10 Pro users can navigate the Internet in Application Guard knowing their systems are safe from common web-based attacks," Jason Silves, a program manager at Microsoft, wrote in an online post when the feature began beta testing late last year.

Originally, WDAG was offered only to customers running Windows 10 Enterprise, starting with version 1709, the feature upgrade launched in October.