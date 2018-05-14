Win10 version 1803 incompatible with Toshiba solid state drives, too

It now appears as if Microsoft didn’t test the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, version 1803, with its own Surface Pro (2017) laptops, with any machines that use Intel SSD 600p or SSD Pro 6000p drives, or with any machines that contain Toshiba XG4, XG5, or BG3 series solid state drives (SSDs).

You can draw your own conclusions about the advisability of installing Windows 10 1803.

Late last week, “Microsoft Agent” Lonnie_L posted on the Microsoft Answers Forum:

Discussion Devices with Toshiba XG4 Series, Toshiba XG5 Series or Toshiba BG3 Series solid state disk (SSD) drives may experience degraded battery life after upgrading to Windows 10 April 2018 Update. After upgrading to Windows 10 April 2018 Update, select devices with Toshiba XG4 Series, Toshiba XG5 Series or Toshiba BG3 Series solid state disk (SSD) drives may exhibit lower battery life. Microsoft is working with OEM partners and Toshiba to identify and block devices with Toshiba XG5 Series or Toshiba BG3 Series solid state disk (SSD) from installing the April 2018 Update due to a known incompatibility that may cause battery performance issues. Microsoft estimates the release date for the resolution for this issue to be available in early June. If you have encountered this issue and cannot wait for the resolution, follow the steps to go back to your previous version of Windows, and wait for the resolution before attempting to install the April 2018 Update again.

How to roll back to Win10 1709

As you might expect, the proffered instructions tell you to use the Recovery option to roll back to 1709 (or, presumably, 1703). You likely know the drill: Start > Settings > Update & security, on the left choose Recovery, and under Go back to the previous version of Windows 10 click Get Started. If that doesn’t work, you’re told to reinstall Windows. Which is a wonderful bit of advice for someone who’s been coerced into upgrading to Win10 1803.

Microsoft’s warning seems a bit subdued. I’ve seen comments like “runs hotter than hell” and comparing a Toshiba SSD with 1803 to Charlie Daniels in "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."

And that, my friends, is what you get for installing the latest version of Windows as soon as it’s available — or even a week or two later. Bugs as a Service.

Just a reminder — If you haven't yet upvoted Susan Bradley's post on the Feedback Hub (only available to registered Windows Insider testers), you should certainly take a moment to consider it.

... We, the patching community, your customers have lost trust in your patching processes. Please, please fix this. Ensure metadata issues do not occur. Ensure better quality testing is done. Ensure feedback processes are strengthened so that customer feedback is acted upon BEFORE issues occur not after Microsoft themselves have to acknowledge the issues.

