News Analysis

Mingis on Tech: Lessons from RSA 2018

This year's RSA security conference focused on a variety of cybersecurity topics – everything from blockchain to the looming GDPR rules. CSO's Steve Ragan was there and offers insights on what mattered most at the show.

Executive Editor, Computerworld |

IT Insights
Mingis on Tech: Reflections on RSA 2018
More for you to like:
program dirty 2018.04.23 12.03.07.00 07 37 15.still001
Mingis on Tech: The lowdown on Android security Mingis on Tech: The lowdown on...
program dirty 2018.01.23 12.03.01.00 00 36 44.still001
Mingis on Tech: 2018 – the year blockchain breaks out Mingis on Tech: 2018 – the year... (17:12)
program dirty 2018.01.09 11.09.30.00 00 30 43.still001
Mingis on Tech: How networking will evolve in 2018 Mingis on Tech: How networking...
mingis on tech blockchain
Mingis on Tech: The building blocks of ... blockchain Mingis on Tech: The building...
Mingis_on_Tech
Mingis on Tech: Android vs iOS – Which is more secure? Mingis on Tech: Android vs iOS –...
Mingis_on_Tech
Mingis on Tech: How linguistics can help catch cyberattackers Mingis on Tech: How linguistics...
This year's RSA security conference focused on a variety of cybersecurity topics – everything from blockchain to the looming GDPR rules. CSO's Steve Ragan was there and offers insights on what he learned.
Mingis on Tech: Reflections on RSA 2018
More like this

This year's RSA Conference in San Francisco had a lot of ground to cover. Cybersecurity, of course. Fending off ransomware attacks. Building security best practices into employee training.

But, according to CSO's Steve Ragan, the hottest topics at the 2018 conference were this month's looming GDPR deadline and blockchain, blockchain, blockchain. (In fact, the two are often part of the same conversation.)

Ragan, who attended RSA, spoke with Computerworld Executive Editor Ken Mingis about what he learned, with a special focus on the May 25 GDPR deadline and what companies are scrambling to do to protect their data.

GDPR stands for General Data protection Rule and is being rolled out in the European Union. But it also applies to U.;S. companies who do business in Europe, most of whom aren't yet ready for the new rules. That, said Ragan, is why the new rules were such a hot topic at RSA: companies aren't sure what data needs to be protected, or how best to do so, or even where that data is on their network.

Getting almost as much hype was blockchain, the distributed ledger technology that virtually everyone is experimenting with in an effort to see if it can streamline business practices and add a layer of security to corporate data.

But, as Ragan said he found, ask 50 people at RSA what blockchain is and you'll get 50 answers – or outright blank stares.

That said, he did offer practical advise for anyone going to RSA 2019: Skip the vendor briefings and bashes and network with your IT peers. They're as likely to have answers to your cybersecurity problems as anyone.

For an audio-only version of this episode, click play (or catch up on all earlier episodes) below. Or you can find us on iTunes or Pocket Casts, where you can download each episode and listen at your leisure.

Happy listening, and please, send feedback or suggestions for future topics to us. We'd love to hear from you.

Related:

Ken Mingis is Executive Editor at Computerworld.

How to handle Windows 10 updates
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon