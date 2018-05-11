Hitting the road? Leave your laptop at home

Wouldn’t it be nice to work – while traveling z- without carrying so much stuff? I dream about darting through security in my socks, wheeling one spinner case right onto the plane with just a smartphone in my pocket. I also worry that I will I fail at my job when I arrive.

My laptop, though, is not only one more thing to pull out of my bag in the airport security line, it’s a security liability. I’m still traumatized by an incident where my expensive laptop was stolen from a locked hotel room. The laptop is gone. More worrisome is the fate of my data.

My smartphone is a powerful alternative. If I add a few tools to it, it can do almost everything my laptop can. And it fits in a pocket. Many of these tools are free. And the few that cost money, are worth it if they help me travel lighter and safer.

I won’t be able to build 3D models or VR games with a smartphone. But I can certainly get reports written (and edited), do presentations when I arrive, capture meeting minutes, and much more.

Here’s how.