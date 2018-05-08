Technically, they only had to replace one part

IT consultant pilot fish works mostly with small and medium-size businesses, and some of them have tight budgets and very specific requirements.

"We had a client who had to be able to write all our services off as expenses," fish says. "They had a pretty decent budget for hardware and software repair, but they weren't allowed to purchase any equipment.

"One day they brought us a laptop to repair, and after we took a look at it, we could see it really was beyond fixing.

"So I went to my used hardware guy, and we found a very similar laptop.

"Cleaned it up, set it up for them exactly like the dead one and delivered it -- and just charged them for the 'repair.'"

Sharky needs true tales of IT life, no matter what shape they're in. So send me your story at sharky@computerworld.com. You'll get a stylish Shark shirt if I use it. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get Sharky's outtakes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.