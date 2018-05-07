But it's just a planet!

Flashback a decade or so to the days when this pilot fish's IT shop is setting some standards for servers -- including how they'll be named.

"We determined that we would name our servers after planets and moons," says fish. "That seemed pretty safe.

"It worked out well, and no one had any complaints.

"At least, there weren't any problems until one person, for no good reason that we could determine, decided to use the Windows 'net send' command to send a message to all users on the network.

"We got numerous calls and emails from the users -- and a chewing out from the VP of IS -- because everyone got a pop-up on their screen that read 'Hello from Uranus.'

"We disabled the use of net send soon after that and, after decommissioning that server, never used the name again."

