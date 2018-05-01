'...And if we're using it, why do we need training?'

The company where this pilot fish works is acquired by a very big IT vendor -- and naturally that means there'll be some changes made.

Case in point: email. "We had been using Google business apps," says fish. "Now they want to switch us to the very big vendor's corporate email system.

"We've been set up with new corporate mail boxes, side by side with our existing Gmail.

"Three corporate IT folks came to run a training session. And the notice reminding us about the session? It was sent via, you guessed it, the very big vendor's corporate email system.

"You know, the one they're going to train us on..."

Sharky's reminding you to use your email to send a true tale of IT life to me at sharky@computerworld.com. You'll snag a snazzy Shark shirt if I use it. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get Sharky's outtakes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.