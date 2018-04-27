News Analysis

Why a Walmart VP had a ‘religious conversion’ to blockchain

Frank Yiannas, Walmart’s vice president in charge of food safety, detailed the revolutionary benefits of the electronic ledger technology at MIT's 'Business of Blockchain' conference.

Senior Reporter, Computerworld |

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider

Frank Yiannas, Walmart's vice president in charge of food safety, was once a "major skeptic" and "non-believer" in blockchain, the electronic ledger technology platform on which bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are built.

"I always advise people: if you're a skeptic, stay in it; read, learn and more than that, try to do some work in it," Yiannas said. "And, I've come around and I've become a believer. For me..., it's more like a religious conversion. The more I got into blockchain, the more I thought this is the solution."

The problem Yiannas wanted to solve? How to track the origin of every piece of fruit, meat or vegetable sold by a worldwide retailer of food with 12,000 stores – and tens of thousands of suppliers.

"There are these big, mighty food companies, but they have a weakness," Yannas told attendees at the "Business of Blockchain" conference at MIT this week. "I think the food system has one major Achilles' heel. Their Achilles' heel is a lack of transparency."

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon