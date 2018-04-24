The missing cumulative update for Win10 1709 appeared overnight — KB 4093105

Late last night — on a Monday, mind you — Microsoft released its second big cumulative update for Win10 version 1709. This completes the triumvirate of second cumulative updates, since last week, on the third Tuesday of the month, Microsoft released second cumulative updates for Win10 1703 and 1607.

There’s a pattern emerging. Microsoft is now showering Win10 customers with two (sometimes more) cumulative updates a month, and they’re big. The first cumulative update contains security patches and a big hodgepodge of additional bug fixes. The first one is (usually) released on the second Tuesday of the month. The second cumulative update arrives, uh, whenever, and it contains massive amounts of bug fixes in addition to those in the first — including, if we’re lucky, fixes for the bugs introduced by the month’s first cumulative update.

Last night, Microsoft released KB 4093105, which has a list of bug fixes that goes on and on and on. It brings the build number up to 16299.402.

Three fixes of note:

For those of you who had to put up with the “pen drags the canvas” bug I mentioned two weeks ago — the one where beta testers liked the “feature” so much Microsoft dropped it, unannounced, into this month’s first cumulative update — there should be a fix:

Addresses an issue that might cause some users to experience unexpected panning or scrolling in certain apps while using the pen.

For those of you who just love to delete Candy Crush Soda Saga every time you upgrade Win10, over and over again, there’s some respite:

Addresses an issue that causes modern applications to reappear after upgrading the OS version even though those applications have been deprovisioned using remove-AppXProvisionedPackages-Online.

And for those who rely on Outlook 2013’s User Experience Virtualization feature:

Addresses an issue that prevents Autodiscover in Microsoft Outlook 2013 from being used to set up email accounts when UE-V is enabled.

Many people report that the patch isn’t yet available through Windows Update. Martin Brinkman on ghacks says:

Windows Update failed to pick up the new update on a Windows 10 Pro machine. It returned KB4093112 instead which Microsoft released on the April 2018 Patch Tuesday; that update was installed on the machine already, however. Manual download from the Microsoft Update Catalog site and installation worked, however.

My (sole) bare-metal 1709 machine isn't picking up the update either.

The sheer volume of patches these days boggles my mind. My list of updated Knowledge Base articles shows there have been mods to 7,679 KB articles so far this month.

Gotta gripe about the pace of patches? Join us on the AskWoody Lounge.