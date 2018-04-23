Picomanagement, defined

Programmer pilot fish for a big electronics company has a small software fix for one of his programs.

"I needed to push an incremental update to one of my applications that solved a minor issue in how it reported data errors," says fish. "It wasn't a show stopper -- in fact, the problem was so minor it had been around for several years and I only addressed the issue when I remembered it existed.

"So I told my manager I was going to submit the change to be pushed out through our corporate IT group, and she told me she wanted to have a meeting.

"We had a 30-minute meeting discussing the issue when she decided she needed to add her boss.

"Another 30-minute discussion went on when it was decided to bring in my co-workers.

"And after almost two hours, I had permission to submit the update.

"I had my review today -- and I was dinged because I was seen as not following the new department initiative to empower myself to make decisions."

