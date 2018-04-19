Throwback Thursday: Just a basic project

Consultant pilot fish gets the order to build an online store for one of the company's major clients. "I'm told to use an off-the-shelf e-commerce system to save time," he says. "When I ask for the specifications, I'm told it's a basic shopping cart, nothing special.

"This worries me, but foolishly I move forward."

After scoping out the project, fish reports to his manager that he can get the off-the-shelf system ready for customer review by a particular date.

Shortly after that, fish learns that the sales rep has promised the entire site by that date, including migrating all data.

And fish still has no specifications or feature list, nor has he been told what data he needs to migrate.

Still, the project plows on.

A few days before the scheduled go-live date, fish is finally handed several mockups that are supposed to be part of the site design. Again, fish asks for specifications.

The reply this time: "We've lost enough time. They don't want to take the time to write specifications, so I promised we'd just copy what they had to be safe and make sure we didn't miss anything. I called it the 'safe' option."

Translation: Fish is supposed to clone seven years of custom development on a site he's unfamiliar with in an industry he's never coded for with no documentation.

"Four months later, the site still isn't ready," fish reports. "I ended up writing bits and pieces of a specification while trying to figure out what the heck I'm supposed to be building. But features are constantly being added with no deadline adjustment, generally with the explanation of 'Well, it's obvious that it should do this.'

"I'm brushing up my resume, wondering if I can land a sales job where I'm never held accountable for what's actually sold and someone else is left holding the bag for my wild promises."

Sharky just wants your basic true tale of IT life. Send it to me at sharky@computerworld.com. You'll score a sharp Shark shirt if I use it. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get Sharky's outtakes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.