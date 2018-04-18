Guess who didn't take care of it?

This software team built and supports a large, complex financial application for Microsoft and Oracle databases -- and one pilot fish is pretty much the only developer supporting it on the Oracle side.

"They wrote and tested everything against Microsoft SQL Server first, then ported it to Oracle," says fish. "Oracle was always an afterthought.

"The product had an interface layer for each database that made it a lot easier to support both platforms. But SQL Server and Oracle have significant differences, and we wrote a lot of database stored routines -- written for SQL Server, then ported to Oracle. That's usually where I came in."

One well-liked programmer (and long-time employee) named Fred is tasked with changing a particular module. He modifies a stored procedure for SQL Server, but doesn't make any changes to the corresponding Oracle stored function. Result: QA reports the Oracle interface as "broken."

Fish investigates, discovers Fred's rewrite to just the SQL Server stored procedure, and pays a visit to Fred -- who tells fish that the SQL Server version is almost ready and he'll get to the Oracle code that day.

Do you want me to rewrite it? fish asks, knowing Fred is already six days behind schedule. No, Fred says, he'll take care of it.

"At the next daily stand-up meeting, when it was Fred's turn, he neglected to mention how he'd broken his Oracle module," fish says. "I didn't want to throw Fred under the bus, so I thought I'd just give him the time to fix the problem.

"Next morning at the stand-up meeting, we went around the room again. Fred still didn't mention the changes he had made that broke the Oracle interface."

On the third day, after confirming that Fred still hasn't fixed the Oracle interface, fish mentions at the meeting that Fred changed the stored procedure and the module's Oracle interface is broken "at the moment."

The project manager is visibly angry. "You've known about this for three days, and you're just now reporting it?" she asks fish. He points out that it's not his module, he didn't break it, and Fred said he was going to fix it. But after three days unfixed, it had bearing on the project, so he had to report on it.

Project manager's response: The Oracle interface is fish's responsibility, and he should have mentioned it as soon as he became aware of the issue.

"Despite me telling her how Fred insisted on correcting it himself and how I'd offered to help him out, now suddenly it was somehow my fault," says fish. "The next day I was written up in an incident report for HR and required to sign it."

