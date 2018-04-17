From the 1800s to now: The world’s oldest tech companies

When did the age of computing start? While the code-breaking Colossus was built in the 1940s, you could actually go back even further, to the mid-1800s and Charles Babbage’s Difference Engine. While it might not have been built in his lifetime, the Babbage Difference Engine was the first example of a computer.

What about the time of technology companies? IBM, founded in 1911, is generally known for its transformation from tabulation machines under the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) name before evolving into the tech giant it is today. But the Electric Telegraph Company was the world's first public telegraph company and was founded in 1846. Today it's better known in the U.K. as BT.

Here's a look at other technology companies that began in the 1800s and are still around today.

1846 – BT