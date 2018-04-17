Hey, it may be the best idea this project has seen!

Pilot fish is part of a team that's working on an extremely large upgrade project for their company and -- surprise! -- it's having problems.

Lots of problems, in fact. "Missed deadlines," says fish. "Contractor asking for more money for work we already paid them for. Misleading promises to upper management.

"Then they implemented a 'fix' that had 'human errors' in it. That left some customers dead in the water.

"The project manager started off the latest status call with the words, 'I recommend you all start drinking heavily...'"

