The gift that keeps on giving: Win7 Monthly Rollup KB 4093118 installs over and over

Last week, Microsoft quietly re-released its buggy April Win7 Monthly Rollup patch, KB 4093118. You may recall the patch as a reaction to the Carnak the Magnificent situation we had with the original version of KB 4093118.

With the re-release earlier this week of the original Carnak patch, KB 4099950, it’s not clear to me what the recommended installation sequence might be. But this much I know for sure. People all over the internet are complaining that this new version of KB 4093118 installs itself over and over again.

An anonymous poster on AskWoody says:

KB 4093118 has been installed 7 times on my computer and it still wants to install the same update again

On the Microsoft Answers forum, JohnPaulson1 says:

I keep downloading and installing this update 2018-04 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows 7 for x64-based Systems (KB4093118) Installation date: ‎4/‎18/‎2018 15:16 Installation status: Successful And after i do it it keeps appearing when I check for updates

On a different Microsoft Answers forum thread, Peter Vaško reports:

I cannot install monthly rollup security update KB4093118 on computers with 32bit windows 7… Installation always ends up with computers restarting right after boot. PC starts till 'Wait Please' message is displayed and then after few seconds it reboots. Only help is 'Safe Mode', roll back changes, normal boot.

There’s a slightly different take from Liane12345:

once you log in and the desktop appears the Computer restarts within 30 seconds

And A.D. has another observation:

KB4093118 keeps on reappearing after successful install. Update History shows several instances of this KB. The first one was at 11 Apr, now I have several rows from today.

And on Technet, Michael Stephen Bryant says:

This update reinstalls itself 5 times in a row then keeps asking to be uploaded.

There are well-meaning posts advising those afflicted to reset Windows Update with various incantations, but I see no indication that any of those approaches work.

The only approach that seems to work is to find the patch in the Windows Update list, right-click on it and choose Hide.

