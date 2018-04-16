Well, DID she ever change her password?

Flashback to the days when this pilot fish is managing an email system for several corporate clients, and he needs to pick good passwords from the get-go -- because these users will never bother changing them.

"I wrote a program to generate accounts and to create a password," says fish. "The system consisted of a dictionary of about 100 three-letter words, and a separate dictionary of four-letter words where I had tried to remove the bad words. Then there was a list of special symbols, and then the digits 0 through 9.

"The system chose one element from each list, and put them in a random order. It then printed the information out. I folded the piece of paper and placed it in an envelope and mailed it -- never actually looking at it.

"So of course a female customer who was well over 400 lbs. just had to get the password 1fat-lady.

"She just would never believe that this was a computer-generated thing and that it was not done on purpose.

"Actually, I knew her from past contacts, and had I created a password to insult her on purpose, it would have been something a lot less complimentary."

