10 spiffy new ways to show data with Excel

Tables are one of my favorite features in Excel, thanks to the powerful Filter feature that can sort and filter even the largest data sets with a mouse click. But a hidden benefit is the magic it affords your charts. For instance, add a new column of data to the end of a table, and the linked chart automatically expands to add the new data series. Nice.

To Table-ize a data range, select the relevant cells (including header rows and columns) and click Insert, then Table in the Ribbon menu. Make sure the My Table Has Headers checkbox is checked, then click OK. Boom! The data gets some handy formatting and adds filter drop-down controls along the header row. Now, with an embedded chart displayed next to your data, enter a new header row item and some underlying data in the cells below it. As soon as you hit return in the header row cell, your chart resizes and sets aside a new item on the chart axis. As you add data to each cell, the chart updates to display the new data.

Even better, Tables bring the useful magic of Filters to your charts. Suppose you have a table with monthly budget figures from 100 field offices. You can visualize only offices in, say, Ohio, by clicking the Filter drop down in the State column, then unchecking the Select All checkbox, before scrolling down to Ohio in the list and checking it. Click OK and the chart updates.