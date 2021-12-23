The best Android apps for business in 2022

Trying to find the right app for any given area on Android is a lot like trying to order dinner at a restaurant with way too many options on the menu. How can you possibly find the right choice in such a crowded lineup? With the Google Play Store now boasting somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 gazillion titles (last I checked), it's no simple task to figure out which apps rise above the rest and provide the best possible experiences.

That's why I decided to step in and help. I've been covering Android from the start and have seen more than my fair share of incredible and not so incredible apps. From interface design to practical value, I know what to look for and how to separate the ordinary from the extraordinary. And taking the time to truly explore the full menu of options and find the cream of the crop is quite literally my job.

Bit by bit, I've been figuring out the best Android apps for a variety of areas relevant to you, the modern mobile professional. Whether we're talking broad themes like organization and collaboration or specific needs like password management and note-taking, I'm making it my mission to find the best of the best for the categories that really matter.

You can find links to stories with all my recommendations below — and be sure to check back regularly, as the recommendations will be revisited routinely and the areas I cover will keep expanding over time.

Create an optimal Android office app power-pack with these thoroughly researched recommendations.

Give yourself an edge in business communication with these exceptional Android messaging apps.

Strengthen your Android calendar experience with these standout selections for serious professionals with a range of scheduling needs.

Stay connected and productive wherever you are with these first-rate collaboration apps for Android.

Forget malware scanners or over-the-top security suites: These are the apps that'll actually improve your security and protect your privacy on Android.

From projects to places and to-do lists to travel, these Android apps will help you organize all the important areas of your life.

These clever tools save you time so you can get straight to work.

Note-takers, take note: Whether you want gobs of features or uber-simplicity, these are the best apps for collecting and managing info on Android.

Heads up, busy professionals: The right Android keyboard app can save you precious time and unlock your performance potential. So what are you waiting for?

Save yourself time, headaches and even money with these standout Android apps for business travel.

Not all Android password management apps are created equal — so which one makes the most sense for you?

From optimizing your phone’s storage to integrating your device with the cloud, these standout Android apps will let you juggle files like a pro.

Save time and make your Android home screen work better with the help of these eclectic tools.

Turn your Android home screen into a powerful productivity hub with these exceptional, business-friendly widgets.

These standout PWAs work on any platform, including Android. They'll help you get more done without any of the usual baggage.

Turn your Chromebook into a uniquely versatile modern computing machine with these Chrome-OS-enhancing apps.

Related: Now that we’ve covered the basics, find out how to use some incredibly useful apps to enhance your Android experience.

And be sure to check out this collection of exceptional Android tips for even more efficiency-enhancing info.