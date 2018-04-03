Infinite loop

It's status update time in this IT department, and one team member at a remote office is asked for a progress report on several projects, says a pilot fish who's in on the meeting.

"The response was the same for each of the projects," fish says. "None could proceed until a predecessor was completed and those were waiting on other people on the team.

"He was then asked about the status of another project that was unrelated. The response was that he was busy with the other projects.

"Remember, those projects that couldn't be worked on because of predecessor projects that were waiting on others?"

