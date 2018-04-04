7 questions to ask your EMM provider about GDPR compliance

The deadline for compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) — a set of rules created by the European Parliament, European Council, and European Commission to strengthen data protection for individuals within the European Union (EU) — is rapidly approaching.

Regardless of where they are based, any organizations that handle data for customers in Europe or that have European employees need to be preparing for GDPR, and that includes ensuring that mobile devices and applications are in compliance. The regulation, which goes into effect on May 25, 2018, is designed to bolster data protection and rights to privacy for individuals within the EU, and also addresses the export of personal data outside the EU.

Because so much data is stored or shared via mobile devices, and because these devices and their data are particularly vulnerable to theft and breaches, enterprise mobility management (EMM) platforms should be a key component of any GDPR compliance efforts. “EMM is the most comprehensive mobility solution for GDPR compliance,” says Angela Salmeron, research manager, EMEA Enterprise Mobility at market intelligence firm IDC.

How can organizations know if their EMM systems meet GDPR requirements? Here are some key questions to ask vendors, according to industry experts.