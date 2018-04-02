What were they thinking?

This outfit assigns email addresses to its employees in a very common way -- first initial, last name, according to a pilot fish working there.

"When a new employee came in by the name of Sam Odom, no one thought much of it and we set him up as usual," fish says.

"But we started getting complaints that his emails were being bounced by various organizations or simply disappearing into their spam filters.

"Taking a closer look, we realized that his email was sodom@our_organization.com. Whoops!

"So we added his middle initial and it became sgodom@our_organization.com and he had no more problems.

"He admitted that this was not the first time this had happened to him. He really wondered what his parents were thinking when they gave him a first name beginning with S. Clearly they never thought this one through."

Hey, Sharky's name begins with S, bub!

