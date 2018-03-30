Nothing like planning ahead

This big national meeting has been scheduled for several months, and it starts on Monday, says an IT manager pilot fish who has equipped several attendees for the confab.

"So of course at 4:55 p.m. on Friday afternoon, as I'm locking up my office so I can head out for the weekend, one employee comes over requesting a loaner laptop for the meeting," fish says.

"I tell her that most of our spares have already been checked out by others who planned ahead a bit better, but if there's one ready to go she can have it.

"Otherwise, I'll need to try and get one prepped for her first thing on Monday.

"Her reply: 'Oh, no need to rush. I can stop by the office at 6 a.m. Monday morning to pick it up on my way to the airport.'"

Go ahead, rush your true tale of IT life to Sharky at sharky@computerworld.com. You'll get a stylish Shark shirt if I use it. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get Sharky's outtakes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.