Q&A: How might blockchain 2.0 pan out?

Blockchain has many limitations for businesses, not the least of which is that it can be expensive and difficult to scale. But what about alternatives?

IOTA – which claims to be a blockchain for the Internet of Things and uses Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology instead of distributed ledger technology – got a lot of publicity toward the end of 2017 followed by a pretty damning analysis from Multicoin Capital in January. (This was more a reflection of the company’s offering rather than just the technology.)

Now, a new British startup, Fetch, claims to be working on something in-between a blockchain and a DAG that captures the benefits of both. CTO Toby Simpson talked about what Fetch is up to in this lightly edited Q&A.

Can you describe what your company does?

"We’re an (artificial intelligence) AI and digital economics company. We’re applying novel approaches to digital intelligence with decentralized ledger technology, which we believe can transform the way we live and do business. Today, so much of life is an exercise in pushing square pegs through round holes: we want complex problems to solve themselves so that it feels like someone’s rolling a red carpet out in front of you wherever you go and whatever you do. We’re doing this because we’ve identified an opportunity to combine Distributed Ledger technology and AI to bring data and services to life."