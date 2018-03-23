What you should know about mixed reality

Forget augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR); mixed reality (MR) is set to change the way we think about how the real and the virtual interact.

MR is the merging of the real and virtual worlds to “produce new environments and visualizations where physical and digital objects co-exist and interact in real time” and has applications across a range of areas from communications to entertainment and logistics. Proponents argue it can extend the Internet of Things (IoT) in new directions, too.

Despite recent hype, there continues to be a debate about what MR really is, whether it exists at all and what companies like Microsoft are doing with it.

What is mixed reality?

Daniel Eckert, PriceWaterhouseCooper’s Managing Director of Emerging Technologies, believes that, unlike AR, MR requires a Head Mounted Display (HMD). Rob Minson, CTO at Fracture Reality, explains that MR combines the immersive capabilities of VR – a head-mounted optical device rather than a small mobile phone window – with AR’s ability to bring data into the physical world. This powerful combination makes it a medium suited to both consumer and enterprise domains and marks a new paradigm in the way people interact with today's data-rich world.