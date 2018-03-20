Sometimes that penny just takes a while to drop

Programmer pilot fish receives an email with an attached document and a pretty standard request: Make updates and then return it.

"It was a four-page document, which I printed duplex to save paper," says fish.

"While talking with the sender, I mentioned I had to rescan it, as I had printed it duplex, and that I would then email it to him.

[ To comment on this story, visit Computerworld's Facebook page. ]

"Ten minutes later he asked me to rescan it one-sided, as he had to submit it non-duplexed.

"Scratching my head, I asked how he printed it. He said he printed it duplex, since that is how I had.

"After several seconds, he realized that his request was totally off-the-wall and asked me to forgive him."

Sharky's willing to wait for your true tale of IT life. But send it to me soon at sharky@computerworld.com. You'll snag a snazzy Shark shirt if I use it. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get Sharky's outtakes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.